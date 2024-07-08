‘X is a threat to national security, will not be restored’, Govt tells SHC

The Pakistan government will not restore X, previously known as Twitter, citing it as a national security threat, according to a written statement from the Interior Ministry to the Sindh High Court regarding the internet and social media app’s shutdown.

As reported by Samaa TV, the government remains resolute in its decision despite public outcry and legal challenges. The Interior Ministry, in its response to the Sindh High Court about the petition concerning the X ban, defended its stance by asserting that X poses a national security threat. The government emphasized that all legal procedures were followed before imposing the ban, ensuring regulatory compliance.

The ministry stated that its primary responsibility is to protect the rights of the people of Pakistan. It argued that the ban on X does not violate Article 19 of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech and expression. The ministry claimed that content uploaded on X, particularly targeting national institutions, required decisive action to prevent potential destabilization.

It should be noted that since February 17, X has been banned in Pakistan following widespread protests against election rigging.