Interior Ministry Approves Nationwide Army Deployment During Muharram

The Interior Ministry has sanctioned the deployment of the Pakistan Army across the country during Muharram to ensure peace and security.

This deployment, authorized under Article 245 of the Constitution, comes in response to requests from various provincial governments and administrative regions.

The governments of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan, along with the administrations of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad, requested army troops to maintain law and order during this significant religious period.

A notification issued by the Interior Ministry confirmed the army’s deployment nationwide. This decision underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of citizens during Muharram, marked by processions and religious gatherings. Earlier, the Sindh government had reached out to military authorities for the army’s deployment in the province for the holy month. According to the Interior Ministry notification, army, Rangers, and FC troops will be deployed based on ground conditions.

The Sindh Home Department has prepared a roadmap for army deployment in Muharram. Under the Anti-Terrorism Act, the army will be deployed in Sindh, like the rest of the country, to assist the civil administration. The Interior Ministry’s order states that the army will be deployed as needed, in mutual consultation with the concerned parties and home departments.

On Friday, the Punjab government also requested the deployment of the Pakistan Army and Rangers to ensure peace and order during Muharram throughout the province.