CTD DSP Ali Raza shot dead in Karachi

Counter Terrorism Department officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ali Raza, was shot dead in the Qayyumabad area of Karachi on Sunday. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Senior officials of the police and security agencies reached the scene upon receiving reports of firing by unidentified persons that killed one and severely injured another officer.

Immediate actions have been ordered to apprehend the perpetrators involved in the attack by Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, stressing that no effort should be spared in ensuring the proper treatment and care of the injured police officer.

He stressed the need for a thorough investigation while efforts are being directed to promptly apprehend those responsible for the incident.

The injured police officer’s condition remains a priority, with ongoing efforts to ensure comprehensive medical treatment without compromise.

This incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement personnel in Karachi and the critical need for security measures to safeguard public safety.