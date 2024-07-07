Mountaineer Samina Baig shifted to Skardu

The Pakistan Army shifted on Sunday mountaineer Samina Baig, who had to abandon an international expedition to conquer K2 due to breathing problems, from Shigar’s Askole area to Skardu.

Baig, who was part of a joint Pakistani-Italian mountaineering team, was forced to abandon the expedition on Friday after falling ill at the base camp. She was shifted from the K2 base camp to Shigar’s Askole area earlier in the day after undertaking a lengthy journey on horseback while in critical medical condition.

Samina is a pioneering Pakistani mountaineer who has achieved numerous accolades, including becoming the first Pakistani woman to climb Mount Everest.