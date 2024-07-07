Shabana Mahmood, hailing from a small town in the Jhelum district of Pakistan, has assumed charge as Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice in the United Kingdom. One of the United Kingdom’s first female Muslim Members of Parliament, 43-year-old Ms Mahmood had graduated from Lincoln College, University of Oxford. She completed the Bar Vocational Course at the Inns of Court School of Law in 2003. As a barrister, she had worked at King’s Bench Walk and Berymans Lace Maer. Prominent Pakistani leaders have showered praise on Ms Mahmood and congratulated her on holding an important office in the British government. From Jhelum, former federal minister Fawad Ch has congratulated the lady originally hailing from a small village Bohriaan on becoming Secretary of State for Justice. In a post on X (former Twitter, he congratulated Ms Mahmood while saying ‘you have made us proud, stay blessed’.