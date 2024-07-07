KP Assembly employing seven times more employees than legislators

In an astounding revelation, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly has been found to employ a staggering 794 staff members for its 119 elected members, representing a 7:1 ratio.

The assembly’s website details the staff composition, revealing a wide range of grades from 3 to 22.

The data indicates that a significant portion of the staff was hired during the tenures of former Speakers Asad Qaiser and Mushtaq Ghani. The assembly employs one Grade 22 officer, eight Grade 20 officers, and 22 Grade 19 officers. The breakdown continues with 48 Grade 18, 97 Grade 17, and 89 Grade 16 employees.

The lower grades also boast a considerable number of staff members, with four Grade 15, 91 Grade 14, 17 Grade 12, 54 Grade 11, and one Grade 10 employees.

The remaining grades include 39 Grade 9, one Grade 8, 11 Grade 7, 15 Grade 6, four Grade 5, 90 Grade 4, and 197 Grade 3 staff members.