Pakistani scientist to be one of the first recipients of Saudi citizenshi

A Pakistani scientist, who was raised and graduated from a medical university in England, has been named among the first recipients of Saudi citizenship, according to a list published by the financial news portal Argaam. As part of its Vision 2030 initiative, Saudi Arabia has opened up its citizenship to highly skilled professionals in an effort to attract and retain exceptional global talent to enhance the kingdom’s economic and social development. A royal decree was issued in November 2021, allowing individuals in specialized fields such as science, medicine, culture, sports, and technology to apply for Saudi citizenship. One of the individuals mentioned in the list is Dr Mehmoud Khan, who earned his medical degree from the University of Liverpool Medical School in England. Khan has had a distinguished career, holding senior corporate roles, including Vice Chairman and Chief Scientific Officer of Global Research and Development at PepsiCo, as well as President of the Global R&D Center at Takeda Pharmaceuticals.