Uruguay beats Brazil 4-2 on penalties, advances to Copa America semifinals

Marcelo Bielsa knew what the world’s reaction would be after Uruguay and Brazil grinded, scrapped and shoved their way through a Copa America quarterfinal match with 41 fouls, four shots on target and no goals in open play.

Bielsa knows the beautiful game wasn’t so attractive Saturday night, but the famously inventive coach now running Uruguay´s bench only cared about the celebrations back home and in the Vegas stands when La Celeste picked up a landmark win.

Manuel Ugarte scored the decisive goal in the fifth round of the shootout and Uruguay advanced to the Copa America semifinals with a 4-2 penalty kick victory after the teams played to a scoreless draw.

Uruguay and Brazil played a bruising, choppy match with plenty of rough stuff, but little of the impressive soccer for which both South American powerhouses are known. Uruguay´s Nahitan Nández was sent off after a red card in the 74th minute for a dangerous tackle on Rodrygo, but Brazil still couldn’t break through its 10-man opponent in the ensuing 21 minutes.

“I (prefer) offensive football, but in this match, we created more opportunities and we defended well,” Bielsa said through an interpreter. “We did the things necessary to succeed at this level.”

Uruguay led 3-1 after three rounds of the shootout when goalkeeper Sergio Rochet stopped Éder Militão and Douglas Luiz hit the post. Alisson Becker saved José María Giménez’s shot in the fourth round to keep Brazil alive, but Ugarte banged home the clincher.

“If you ask me if I´m happy that we only created three goal-scoring opportunities, then no,” Bielsa said. “But our opponent only had two goal-scoring opportunities. We had to work hard to create our opportunities … but that was satisfactory to us.” After the third penalty shootout in four Copa America quarterfinal matches, Uruguay advanced to face Colombia in the semifinals on Wednesday night in Charlotte, North Carolina. Colombia routed Panama 5-0 earlier Saturday, extending its unbeaten streak to 27 consecutive matches.

“We believe we’re in good shape to play against any opponent,” Bielsa said.

Defending champion Argentina faces Canada in the other semifinal Tuesday in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The final is July 14 in Miami Gardens.

Brazil played without Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior, who watched from the stands under suspension after accumulating two yellow cards. The Seleção already are without Neymar, who hasn´t played since tearing a knee ligament last fall during Brazil´s loss to Uruguay in a World Cup qualifier.

That victory was Uruguay’s first over Brazil in 13 meetings since 2001, but Bielsa’s group has now beaten Brazil in back-to-back matches for the first time since 1992.

Endrick made his first career start in place of Vinícius Júnior, but the 17-year-old phenomenon headed to Real Madrid later this month couldn´t shake Brazil from its offensive funk. Except for a 4-1 win over overmatched Paraguay, Brazil scored one combined goal and earned just one victory in its other three Copa America matches – and the Seleção is headed home despite never trailing in the tournament.

“There were positives in every match,” coach Dorival Júnior said through an interpreter. “It´s only natural after a match like this one that something we´d consider positive is ruled out. I´m aware of that. We didn´t perform at a high technical level, but I don´t throw out any of the matches. There was dedication, fighting spirit. It was always a courageous team. I believe we had more positives than negatives. The fact we didn´t seize (the opportunity) despite outnumbering (Uruguay) will be analyzed.”

Uruguay advanced to the Copa America semifinals for the first time since winning the tournament in 2011, and it knocked Brazil out for the first time in four tries since 1995.