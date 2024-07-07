Thompson grabs lead at PGA John Deere Classic with sizzling 62

Davis Thompson fired a bogey-free nine-under par 62 to seize a two-stroke lead after Saturday’s third round of the PGA Tour John Deere Classic. Thompson birdied five of the first eight holes and four of the final seven to finish 54 holes on 21-under 192 and equal his low PGA Tour round at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. “I feel like I’m hitting the shots I want off the tee, which is just freeing up my iron game and helping me hit a lot of greens and get a lot of good looks,” Thompson said. “They have been going in this week so hopefully we can keep that going.” Sharing second on 194 were England’s Aaron Rai, who fired a 66, and American Eric Cole, who shot 64. Taiwan’s C.T. Pan, who captured Tokyo Olympic bronze, and American Hayden Springer, who fired a 59 on Thursday, shared fourth on 196 with 20-year-old amateur Luke Clanton and fellow Americans JJ Spaun and Michael Thorbjornsen another stroke adrift.