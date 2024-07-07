Gathie’s inexperienced France ‘tick boxes’ to cruise past Argentina

France coach Fabien Galthie said his side “ticked a lot of boxes” after a much-changed team eased past Argentina 28-13 in Mendoza on Saturday in Felipe Contepomi’s first game in charge of the hosts.

Captain Baptiste Serin as well as debutants Antoine Frisch and Theo Attissogbe crossed for tries for Les Bleus, who were without star scrum-half Antoine Dupont as he prepares to play sevens at the Paris Olympics.

Replacement centre Matias Orlando was Los Pumas’ only try-scorer as former fly-half Contepomi tasted defeat having taken over from Michael Cheika after last year’s Rugby World Cup where Argentina lost to England in the third-place play-off.

“We ticked a lot of boxes which allowed us to win the game,” Galthie told Canal+.

“Not everything was perfect, we can improve a few things, I think we can play with a bit more freedom. “You can consider this a great match from us,” he added. Contepomi made nine changes from their last game, October’s World Cup play-off, but was still able to name an experienced team including flanker Pablo Matera winning his 99th cap. Galthie handed debuts to seven players in his starting lineup including Montpellier flanker Lenni Nouchi, who was called into the side on Friday to replace the sick Judicael Cancoriet.