PFF delegation visits SCCI

President Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Haroon Ahmed Malik along with the delegation visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCIS).

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Senior Vice President (SVP) Wahub Jahangir, Vice President (VP) SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh and President Sialkot Football Association Ch. Muhammad Ikhlaq welcomed the distinguished guests.

During an important meeting scheduled at SCCI Auditorium, discussions were held regarding the promotion of football in Sialkot.

On the occasion, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik in his welcome address said that Sialkot was an important economic hub and totally export-oriented city of the country and the only export-oriented city in Pakistan where 99 percent products produced were exported to various parts of the globe. Through export, Sialkot based small and medium industries were earning foreign exchange amounting over US 2.5 billion dollars yearly and strengthening the national exchequer.