Pakistan’s tourism revenue set to soar beyond $30 billion in six years

Pakistan’s tourism sector is poised for a monumental boost, with projected revenues expected to exceed $30 billion (over 83 trillion PKR) within the next six years, thanks to the pivotal role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). The SIFC has made significant strides in energy, agriculture, IT, minerals, and now, the tourism sector. Historically, the tourism industry in Pakistan has struggled due to limited government support, a lack of regulatory framework, and inadequate infrastructure. However, the establishment of Green Tourism Company, backed by SIFC, marks a transformative step forward. Green Tourism Company is dedicated to revitalizing neglected government resorts, with an annual investment exceeding a billion rupees.