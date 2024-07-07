Saira Bano pens ‘love letter’ for Dilip Kumar on third death anniversary

Legendary actor of Indian cinema Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7, 2021 at the age of 98. His death marked the end of an era in Bollywood, as he was often hailed as the “Tragedy King” for his unparalleled performances in films like “Devdas,” “Mughal-e-Azam,” and “Naya Daur.”

Dilip Kumar’s love story with Saira Bano remains one of the most romantic tales in Bollywood.

Saira Bano, herself a renowned actress, first met Dilip Kumar when she was just 12 years old, and he was already a superstar.

She had always admired him and harbored a deep affection for him. Their paths crossed again when she entered the film industry, and despite a significant age difference, their love blossomed. Dilip Kumar and Saira Bano got married on October 11, 1966, in a grand ceremony that was the talk of the town.

Saira stood by Dilip Kumar through thick and thin, providing unwavering support during his career highs and personal lows.

Dilip Kumar’s career spanned over five decades, during which he set a benchmark for acting with his deep emotional portrayals and commanding screen presence.

The couple was often seen together at public events, and their affection for each other was evident to all. They faced challenges, including health issues and the pressures of fame, but their bond remained strong. Saira Bano’s devotion to Dilip Kumar, especially during his later years when he faced health complications, exemplified their deep love and commitment. Together, they shared over five decades of marital bliss, making their love story one of the most cherished in the history of Indian cinema.

Letter

‘Dearest Yousuf Jaen,

No matter what, we will still walk together hand in hand. One in our thoughts and being until the end of time.

My days stretch on like an eternity and each moment is a memory of our togetherness. Often I think about the love and life we shared as it still keeps us complete for love, my dear ‘Sahib,’ consumes all that remains of a being. I am grateful to ‘Allah’ that I have been fortunate enough to belong to you in this life and with his mercy, ‘Insha Allah,’ I shall belong to you and you alone forever and ever.

Love,

Saira Banu Khan”