Sanam Saeed opens up about embracing love after 35

Renowned Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed recently shared her insights on getting married later in life, describing it as her best decision.

In a candid interview on a private web show, Sanam opened up about her personal and professional journey.

When asked about marrying after the age of 35, Sanam challenged the societal belief that life and opportunities for love diminish after this age. She cited the examples of Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sohbai, who found love later in life, emphasizing that love is possible at any age.

Sanam shared, “People often think that turning 35 is the end of the world for finding love and a life partner. However, experiences and maturity gained by this age make it a wise time to make such a significant decision.”

She added that while 35 might seem old for marriage in societal terms, it often leads to a more mature and thoughtful partnership. Reflecting on her own experience, she encouraged others who might have had failed marriages to consider the benefits of marrying later.

She emphasized the importance of self-understanding in any relationship, stating, “A relationship thrives only when you truly understand yourself. It’s unrealistic to expect someone else to understand you if you haven’t done so yourself.”

Sanam Saeed married her friend Farhan Hassan in 2015 and moved abroad, but the couple later separated. Her perspective is shaped by her own experiences and observations of others in the industry, like the well-known couple Amina Sheikh and Mohib Mirza, who separated in 2019 after 14 years of marriage.

Sanam’s views offer a refreshing take on marriage and relationships, encouraging individuals to embrace love and partnership at any stage in life.