Suki Waterhouse comments on breakup with Bradley Cooper

Suki Waterhouse had a hard time finding the silver lining after her breakup with Bradley Cooper.

The Daisy Jones and the Six star explained that she once thought she’d never recover from their three-year romance that ended in 2015.

“I really will say that I’m pretty strong at this point,” Suki told British Vogue for its August issue, “but when something very public happens to you and the story behind it is dark and difficult, and you’re actually not doing well, and you can’t explain yourself to the world, that’s very isolating and disorientating.”

She added, “It probably has taken a decade to work myself out and actually be able to have this expansion in my life.”

Her music, in turn, has been her outlet. Suki poured her heartbreak into her song “Brutally,” which she recorded in 2016 and included on her 2022 EP Milk Teeth.

“Your 20s are pretty sadistic,” the 34-year-old said. “The love I experienced was only ever a fetishisation, and I think when you only get loved in that way, you only get punished.”

But life has turned around for the “Good Looking” singer, who welcomed a daughter in March with fiancé Robert Pattinson.

“When you get into your 30s,” she added, “you’re almost instantly afforded a little bit more respect. It’s kind of delightful and shocking at the same time.”

Not to say falling in love has impacted how she writes about heartbreak. “I can get mad for my friends,” she admitted. “Rob can still get a s—ty song. You can find things to be pissed about.”

Though it may be hard when she sees the 38-year-old with their daughter. The actor is “the dad I could have hoped for,” she revealed. “I mean a dad and his daughter? It’s an actual love story.” But not all stories turn out to be love.