Pezeshkian wins Iran’s presidential runoff election

Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian won Iran´s runoff presidential election Saturday, besting hard-liner Saeed Jalili by promising to reach out to the West and ease enforcement on the country´s mandatory headscarf law after years of sanctions and protests squeezing the Islamic Republic.

Pezeshkian promised no radical changes to Iran´s Shiite theocracy in his campaign and long has held Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as the final arbiter of all matters of state in the country. But even Pezeshkian´s modest aims will be challenged by an Iranian government still largely held by hard-liners, the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, and Western fears over Tehran enriching uranium to near-weapons-grade levels.

A vote count offered by authorities put Pezeshkian as the winner with 16.3 million votes to Jalili´s 13.5 million in Friday´s election. Overall, Iran’s Interior Ministry said 30 million people voted in an election held without internationally recognized monitors. Supporters of Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon and longtime lawmaker, entered the streets of Tehran and other cities before dawn to celebrate as his lead grew over Jalili, a hard-line former nuclear negotiator.

“Dear people of Iran, the elections are over and this is just the beginning of our cooperation,” Pezeshkian wrote on the social platform X, still banned in Iran. “The difficult path ahead will not be smooth except with your companionship, empathy and trust. I extend my hand to you and I swear on my honor that I will not leave you alone on this path. Do not leave me alone.”

Pezeshkian’s win still sees Iran at a delicate moment, with tensions high in the Mideast over the Israel-Hamas war, Iran’s advancing nuclear program, and a looming election in the United States that could put any chance of a detente between Tehran and Washington at risk. Pezeshkian’s victory also wasn’t a rout of Jalili, meaning he’ll have to carefully navigate Iran’s internal politics as the doctor has never held a sensitive, high-level security post.

Shehbaz, Zardari

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday felicitated Masoud Pezeshkian for his election as the president of Iran.

Sharif congratulated Pezeshkian on X and said he looked forward to working closely with the president-elect to further strengthen Pakistan-Iran bilateral ties and promote regional peace and stability

“As neighboring countries, Pakistan & Iran enjoy a close & historic relationship. We must ensure a bright future for our two peoples through mutually beneficial cooperation,” the Pakistan premier said.

In a separate statement, President Zardari extended his felicitations to Pezeshkian and expressed confidence that Pakistan-Iran relations would grow further stronger under his leadership. “Pakistan looks forward to working together with Iran for the peace and prosperity of the region,” Zardari said.