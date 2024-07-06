Imran demands basic amenities in jail, writes to Zardari, Shehbaz

Imran Khan the incarcerated founding leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has urged President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to ensure proper jail facilities through a letter penned by his counsel, Azhar Siddique.

On Saturday, Siddiqui, who is the head of the Judicial Activism Panel said through the letter that the PTI chief was not being provided with the facilities mandated by law and was being denied visits from people.

Why is there an obstruction in Imran Khan’s meetings?” the letter questions, emphasising the need for Khan to be given basic amenities in prison.