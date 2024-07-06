Existing rules hinder habitual absentees’ dismissal, deplores CM

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Saturday deplored existing rules are the main stumbling block in the dismissal of habitual absentee employees, from grade four to officers.

“Recruitment is easy but dismissal is difficult; no one is willing to perform their duties in the province,” he said during a review meeting to discuss the implementation of the development budget and the monsoon season preparations by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

Expressing his annoyance over unnecessary recruitment and prevailing trend of not performing diligently in the government offices, the Chief Minister said, “Unnecessary recruitments were made in the past, this trend will be discouraged at any cost.

Most employees are not willing to perform their duties and demand salaries while sitting at home.” remarked the Chief Minister. He underlined the need for reform in government sector recruitment, stating, “Improving service rules and enforcing a system of rewards and punishments is necessary.” The Chief Minister ordered the Services and General Administration Department to draft comprehensive regulations for government employees. Immediate action and dismissal of slackers are essential for a system of rewards and punishments.

He also ordered action against ghost employees and those holding dual jobs. “The province cannot be run like a fish market,” stated Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti. The Chief Minister has issued orders for a separate meeting to discuss amendments to service rules and actions against individuals with dual jobs.

“The performance test for the Balochistan government began with the new fiscal year,” stated Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti. “I will visit development projects twice a week for review,” he added, emphasizing that ministers and secretaries should also conduct regular field visits to monitor the implementation of development projects. The Chief Minister warned that releasing funds without corresponding physical progress is a serious crime and will be dealt with accordingly. He further noted that fund disbursement will be conditioned by the pace of work, and no political pressure should be entertained.