Sindh Govt bans 143 Ulema and Zakireen for 60 Days

The Sindh government on Saturday banned 143 ulema and zakireen for 60 days as part of security measures during the month of Muharram, expected to begin on July 8. As per a notification issued by the Sindh Home Department, they will not be allowed to travel or deliver a speech for the next 60 days. The order is applicable with immediate effect.

“On recommendation of the inspector general of police, the speeches and travel of 143 scholars and zakirs hailing from 13 districts have been banned,” the department said. It said the ban had been imposed on them viewing the law and order situation during the Islamic month. Muharram marks the beginning of the Islamic calendar, and it is regarded as one of the four sacred Islamic months. During this month, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW), along with his family members were martyred.

Faithful hold processions and majalis across the country in Muharram, while religious scholars address huge gatherings amid tight security, with thousands of law enforcers deployed to ensure security.

To curb the spread of hate material on the internet, the provincial governments have sought the suspension of six social media applications for about a week during Muharram so that security is not compromised.

The Punjab government cited the spread of hate material and misinformation as reasons behind the move.

According to a Punjab Home Department letter, a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Cabinet on Law and Order was convened to review security and administrative arrangements for Muharram.

In this meeting, it was decided to suspend social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube, TikTok and Instagram from Muharram 6 to 11 to prevent the dissemination of hate material and misinformation, aiming to avert sectarian violence. However, the federal government has not yet taken any decision to suspend internet services during Muharram, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior Friday said.