Saudi Arabia conducts airdrop of food aid to Gaza Strip

Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah on Saturday announced the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in cooperation with the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) and the Jordanian Hashemite Armed Forces (Arab Army), has successfully conducted an airdrop of food aid to the Gaza Strip.

The operation aimed to bypass the closure of border crossings by Israeli occupation forces, which had previously hindered the entry of humanitarian aid to the affected people in the Strip.

Dr. Al Rabeeah highlighted that Saudi Arabia, through KSrelief, provided Jordan with parachutes and dedicated networks for airdrops weighing a total of 30 tonnes. He disclosed that the food supplies dropped by air are suitable for immediate consumption without the need for heating.

Underscoring Saudi Arabia’s commitment to supporting humanitarian efforts in the Gaza Strip and assisting the Palestinian people, Dr. Al Rabeeah emphasized the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

This airdrop of food supplies effectively bypassed the issue of closed land and sea crossings, which had previously stopped aid from being delivered. However, Dr. Al Rabeeah called for the opening of border crossings to facilitate the delivery of substantial humanitarian assistance to the afflicted people.