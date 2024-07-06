Murad alleges of discriminatory attitude towards Sindh in power supply

Sindh Chief Minister has alleged of adopting discriminatory attitude towards province in power supply despite providing electricity generated in Thar to national grid.

Talking to media persons in Jamshoro on Saturday, he said that one could not deny the fact that Sindh was providing 3,000-megawatt low cost electricity to the national grid.

Murad Ali Shah said that we were well aware of the sufferings of the people of province due to loadshedding in intense heatwave and making all out efforts to provide relief to them. He further stated that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto has also raised the issue in the National Assembly. The chief minister ruled out any possibility of further change in the Sindh cabinet.

He termed the recovery of abducted trader Naresh Kumar as major success of the Sindh Police. He said that smart city systems will be installed in all divisional headquarters including Karachi and Hyderabad.

“The recovery of Naresh Kumar is success of the smart city system,” he added.

Murad Ali Shah said the PTI in the past adopted the politics of issuing threats, which inflicted losses to the party. “Those believe in democracy used to engage in dialogue on political matters”, he said. He said prime minister’s invitation to PTI to attend the APC has been a good step and the PTI’s response to attend the moot has also been positive.

“We all are victims of terrorism, we have to join hands to get rid of it”, he added.