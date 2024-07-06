Killing Justice

The tragic death of Shakeel Tanoli and his friend has left serious questions on the justice system. The appeal of the father of Shakeel Tanoli, who was killed by the negligence of the driver in a road accident two years ago, to the media in a conference at the Lahore Press Club for justice has made everyone cry tears of blood and has also put a question mark on our justice system.

Shakeel Tanoli’s father says that two years ago, Shakeel Ahmed Tanoli was returning from work with his friend at night when a girl hit a car killed both of them and fled the scene. Shakil Tanuli’s father told the media that today it has been two years since my son was killed but justice has not been served yet.

Shakeel Tanoli’s After the murder of my son, they tried to threaten and scare me many times to make a deal and end the case, but I want justice, not a deal. Shakeel Tanoli’s father says that after his son’s murder, the son of the former Lahore High Court judge tried hard to intimidate him by coming home with the miscreants, I now request the media to be my voice and give me justice. The son is martyred instead of giving him justice, he is threatened and former Chief Justice of Lahore High Court Malik Shehzad Ahmad Khan, who is now a judge of the Supreme Court, according to Shakeel Tanuli’s father, tried to end the case by threatening him. This is the reason why this poor labourer had to hold a press conference a few days ago to bring justice to the killer of his son. I have written about the court system of Pakistan in the past that in our judicial system, the grandfather files a case and the grandson suffers the history, but still justice is not given.

Members of the Assembly are being rewarded in the name of privileges.

In the past, we have seen that Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry’s son also took undue advantage of his father’s position and collected benefits from the richest people of Pakistan. Now, if a judge’s son or daughter is involved in a crime or murder, then this poor person must get justice, otherwise people will lose faith in our system, especially the justice system.

On the other hand, the budget presented by the government on the terms of the IMF, now after the approval of the budget by the assembly, a new wave of inflation is seen in the country. In the new budget, additional taxes of 1700 billion rupees have been imposed on the people. Along with the increase in general sales tax and salaried income tax rates, electricity, gas and petrol prices are skyrocketing. The government is citing the IMF’s new bailout package as the reason for the difficult economic decisions.

On one hand, the government is asking for sacrifice from the nation, on the other hand, the government has increased the budget of constitutional institutions by 62%. 4 billion in the budget of the National Assembly, 1 billion 11 crores in the budget of the President’s House, 313.32 million rupees in the budget of the Prime Minister’s House have been added.

In the new budget, the travel allowance of members of the National Assembly has been increased from Rs 10 to 25 per kilometre. Members of the Assembly will be able to use 25 business class tickets annually in case they are not used.

The other privileges given to the members of the assembly, each member of the National Assembly will get a basic salary of 150,000 rupees, travel vouchers of 3 lakh rupees per year, 10 thousand in the form of telephone allowance, 8 thousand in the form of office allowance. 15,000 for ad-hoc relief, 5,000 for the additional allowance will also be included in the salary, 25,000 will be given as an honorarium for becoming the chairman of the standing committee, 600 litres of fuel should also be provided to the member of assembly as the chairman of the committee with a 1300 cc vehicle.

According to the report of Pildat, an amount of 6 crore 65 lakh rupees was spent on one session of the last National Assembly, while the state spent 2 crore 5 lakh rupees on one MNA. Parliament, which should take steps to provide relief to the people, is actively looking to increase its privileges.

On the one hand, petrol and electric bombs are being dropped on the poor nation every day, on the other hand, 29 luxury houses are being built in Lahore for the top officers of the bureaucracy for 2 billion rupees.

It seems that the government has failed in the Federal and Punjab and whether it is the electricity bills or the problem of petrol prices or the price of bread, the government seems to have failed to provide relief to the people anywhere.

Members of the Assembly are being rewarded in the name of privileges and then the development budget and the people are being asked to sacrifice and pay taxes while their luxury is increasing.

The people have become disillusioned with the politicians and are looking to the national security agencies to come and rid the people of these corrupt and incompetent politicians.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.