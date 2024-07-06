PCB allocates Rs 12,800mln for upgradation of stadiums ahead of ICC Champions Trophy

The Board of Governors (BoG) of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Saturday approved Rs. 12,800 million for upgradation of the cricket stadiums in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, to be held in Pakistan.

The BoG took important decisions for development of domestic and women cricket in the country during its 72nd meeting at the Board Room of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) Gaddafi Stadium, here on Saturday. The meeting was chaired by Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi. The BoG also approved enhancing the annual budget for women cricket from Rs. 70 million to Rs. 240 million, besides raising the central contracts of the women cricketers.

The meeting also set aside Rs. 450 million for the promotion of domestic cricket in the country. It was also decided that the PCB will look after 12 cricket grounds across the country besides providing funds for the upkeep and salaries of staff of 100 cricket grounds in Pakistan.

The meeting was briefed on the preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be held in Pakistan next year.

The Chairman PCB emphasized the need of completing the upgradation work on the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, National Bank Cricket Stadium Karachi and Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, adding that the international standards will be met in the upgradation.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the upgradation of the stadia will ensure better facilities for the cricket fans. He directed to work on new venues for the domestic tournaments.

The Chairman apprised the BoG of various initiatives to strengthen domestic and women cricket. Various proposals were reviewed for the betterment of domestic cricket in the country.

Chief Operating Officer (CEO) PCB and Secretary BoG Salman Naseer and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) PCB Javed Murtaza briefed the BoG on the salient features of the budget.

The BoG members including Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhter Zaman, Sajjad Ali Khokhar, Zafarullah, Tanvir Ahmed, Tariq Sarwar, Dr. Anwar Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Ismail Qureshi, Meraj Mehmood, Usama Azhar and PCB’s Director Domestic Cricket Abdullah Khurram Niazi attended the 72nd meeting.