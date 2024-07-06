Arif Alvi returns to dentistry after presidential tenure

After completing his term as the 13th President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi has returned to his dental practice, marking his re-entry into the professional field he had been associated with for decades. The news was confirmed by his son, Awab Alvi, through a post on the social media platform X, where he shared a picture of Dr. Alvi attending to a patient at the Alvi Dental Hospital. “Welcoming my father back to our family clinic, Alvi Dental Hospital, is a moment of immense pride and joy,” Awab Alvi wrote in his post. The image accompanying the announcement shows Dr Arif Alvi treating a woman, signifying his seamless transition from the highest office in the country back to his original vocation.new Dr. Alvi, who boasts over 55 years of experience in dentistry along with two master’s degrees, is resuming his duties at the clinic with the same dedication and expertise that defined his earlier career. His son highlighted that Dr. Alvi is now regularly engaged in consultations and treatments, bringing his wealth of knowledge back to the dental community. Dr. Arif Alvi’s career in dentistry is distinguished by his profound contributions and the establishment of a reputable practice. His return to the field, after serving as Pakistan’s president for five years, underscores his enduring commitment to his profession.