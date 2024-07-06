Vinales sets German MotoGP lap record as Marquez goes flying

Spaniard Maverick Vinales broke the Sachsenring track record in Friday’s practice session ahead of the German MotoGP, while Marc Marquez suffered a heavy fall.

The Aprilia rider set a time of 1 minute 19.622 seconds, to end the day 0.340sec ahead of compatriot and championship leader Jorge Martin on a Ducati-Pramac. Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira of Aprilia satellite team Trackhouse was a further 0.022sec behind in third. Reigning champion, Francesco Bagnaia, who is just 10 points behind Martin after winning both the sprint and the main race in Assen last week, was fifth on his Ducati.

Six-time world champion Marc Marquez, who is third in the overall standings, finished only 13th after going over the handlebars of his Ducati-Gresini and wrecking his first-choice bike. The ten fastest on Friday go straight to Saturday’s final qualifying session, known as Q2. As such, Marc Marquez will have to finish in the top two in Q1 in order to advance to Q2 and fight for a place on the first four rows of the grid.