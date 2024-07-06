Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan registered gains for the fourth consecutive session on Saturday in line with an increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs246,400 after a single-day gain of Rs2,000. The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs211,247 after it registered an increase of Rs1,740, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA). On Friday, gold price per tola increased by Rs1,100 in Pakistan. The international rate of gold increased on Saturday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,388 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $24 during the day. Meanwhile, silver rates clocked in at Rs2,900 per tola, an increase of Rs50. Back in April, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.