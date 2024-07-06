Vicky Kaushal reveals why Katrina didn’t attend Ambanis’ sangeet

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal addressed the speculations regarding his wife Katrina Kaif’s absence from the Sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The wedding festivities for India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant are in full swing and the family hosted the whole of Bollywood last night, for the sangeet ceremony of the couple at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), in Mumbai.

While several celebrities came dressed to the nines for the celebration, heartthrob Vicky Kaushal arrived at the venue without his better half Katrina Kaif, further fuelling the pregnancy rumours of the latter. However, Kaushal revealed why his wife did not accompany him. In a clip posted by an Indian paparazzo account, media reporters can be heard asking Kaushal about Kaif, to which he maintained, “[She is] out of Bombay.”

However, social users were not convinced by his response and believed that the ‘Tiger 3’ actor is pregnant with her first child, hence, avoiding all public outings and media attention.

For the unversed, the pregnancy rumours of the duo started to swirl on social media last month, after a video of the ‘Uri’ actor and his wife Kaif, from their casual outing during the London vacation, went viral on social media.

However, Kaushal later denied the buzz saying that he would not shy away from sharing if there will be any such ‘good news’.

Notably, Bollywood lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif exchanged vows in December 2021, in a hush-hush affair, at Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, India.