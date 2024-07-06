Saba Qamar reveals she turned down film with Deepika

A-list actor, Saba Qamar Zaman revealed she turned down a film offer with Bollywood star Deepika Padukone because of her ‘stupidity’.

In an interview with a digital magazine, Saba Qamar divulged that she had refused multiple film offers from Bollywood before she finally made her debut with Irrfan Khan-led ‘Hindi Medium’.

The ‘Sar-e-Rah’ star mentioned that some of the big-budget titles she turned down include ‘Love Aaj Kal’, ‘Delhi 6’ and ‘Cocktail.’

“I even auditioned for Delhi 6, but my mother did not approve,” she told the host, before regretfully confessing, “As for Love Aaj Kal, it was my stupidity.”

Recalling her conversation with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s assistant, she said, “I told her ‘Deepika hai, tou mera tou second lead character hoga, main tou nazar bhi nahi aongi, tou maine nahi ye character karna (There is Deepika Padukone in the film, so I would be the second lead character and no one would even notice me, so I’m not doing this character)’.”

“When the film was released, I watched it with my friends and realised I had made a huge mistake,” she admitted.

For the unversed, Qamar made her Bollywood debut in the comedy-drama ‘Hindi Medium’ (2017), opposite late actor Irrfan Khan. Apart from the critical and commercial acclaim of the film, her performance as protagonist Meeta Batra was hugely applauded and also got her Best Actress nomination at the Filmfare Awards.