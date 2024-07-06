Suki Waterhouse reveals whether she and Robert Pattinson planned pregnancy

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are ready to face a new moon of their relationship. After all, the Daisy Jones & The Six star said she and the Twilight alum had discussions about starting a family before welcoming their first baby together – a daughter-earlier this year. “No, we really planned it,” Suki told British Vogue – after being asked if her pregnancy was a surprise. “One day we looked at each other and said, ‘Well, this is as ready as we’re going to be.'” The 32-year-old continued with a laugh, “I was like, ‘What can make more chaos?'” And Robert-who Suki has been dating since 2018 – has become “the dad I could have hoped for,” according to the “Good Looking” singer. “He was there with me and like all dads, he was really nervous,” she recounted of their daughter’s birth, “but for someone who’s quite an anxious person, he’s been very calm.” Suki added, “I mean a dad and his daughter? It’s an actual love story.”