Victoria and David celebrate 25th wedding anniversary

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham are reflecting on when 2 truly became 1.

In celebration of their 25th wedding anniversary, the couple-who wed in epic fashion in 1999 – marked the occasion by slipping into their distinctive purple matching outfits that closely resembled the ones worn during their reception.

“Yep, still got it!” Victoria wrote in a joint July 4 Instagram post, featuring the pair holding hands while sporting their ensembles, “Can’t believe it’s been 25 years and they still fit!”

Added the Spice Girls alum-who shares kids

Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper Seven, 12-with the soccer star, “We love you so much.”

But she wasn’t the only one taking a walk down memory lane, since David himself also shared a glimpse at sweet photos from their wedding day and footage of Victoria trying on one of her dresses now.

“We still got it,” the 49-year-old captioned his July 4 social media post, “Love You.”

This, of course, wouldn’t be the first time the pair have celebrated how much they’ll be there for each other, especially when it comes to their family. In fact, David recently shared just how much he adores those closest to him.

“My biggest achievement in life are my children,” he wrote on Instagram June 16 in celebration of Father’s Day, “thank you @victoriabeckham for giving me these incredible people to love Always remember how much Dad loves you all xxxx.”

And that’s not the only proof that David and Victoria have, in fact, spiced up each other’s lives.