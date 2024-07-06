Pakistan Army honors Balochistan’s martyrs in commemoration ceremony

Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan recently held a commemoration ceremony to honor the sacrifices of soldiers from Balochistan who lost their lives in the line of duty. Officers and soldiers, along with the families of the martyrs, laid floral wreaths at the martyrs’ graves and offered prayers. The ceremony paid tribute to several fallen soldiers, including: Sepoy Noorullah Jan, Sepoy Ghulam Mustafa, Sepoy Abid Ali, Sepoy Muhammad Bashir, Naik Gul Daad. These soldiers, hailing from Balochistan, made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of their homeland. The event underscored the ongoing contributions of Balochistan’s youth to Pakistan’s national defense.