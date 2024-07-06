Murree to have status of district soon: Azma Bukhari

Punjab Information and Broadcasting Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari has said that soon Murree will be given the status of a district.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is focusing on the grand development plan of Murree by introducing innovative development projects.

She informed that a specialized hospital would be built in Murree. The provincial information minister affirmed to take all measures for the welfare of journalists belonging to Murree.

Talking to the media during her visit to Murree Press Club on Saturday, the Information Minister said that Maryam Nawaz put a special focus on the development of Murree soon after assuming her office.

Murree is the second home of Chief Minister, she added.

The Information Minister further said that the government was working under a great vision of CM Punjab for Murree’s infrastructure, development and promotion of tourism.

The performance of Basic Health Units and THQ Hospital will be further improved and cardiology labs will be established, she said.

She assured to talk to the Chief Minister about the welfare of Murree journalists, the new press club building and other issues related to media in Murree.

Press Club Murree’s body should compile a list of registered journalists and send it to me, she asked the journalists while announcing that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz would give houses to the journalists of Murree.

The minister further assured that she would discuss with media owners the matter of non-payment of salaries to the journalists.

“I wish to inaugurate the new building of Press Club Murree during my next visit”, she said.

The minister observed that more work was needed to be done on illegal constructions and traffic problems in Murree.

She directed the administration and the traffic police to formulate the traffic plan on a season basis to avoid traffic jam.