PRCS trains volunteers to respond during epidemic

Pakistan Red Crescent Society AJK State Branch in collaboration with the International Federation of Red Cross & Red Crescent Societies on Saturday concluded three-day workshop on Epidemic Control for volunteers. Twenty-five volunteers from ten districts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir participated in the workshop. The workshop was aimed to build the capacity of volunteers and to enhance their knowledge, and skills and to respond in time of epidemic outbreak in AJK. The three-day training was technically facilitated by the Health Coordinator International Federation of Red Cross & Red Crescent Societies, Dr. Asfar u Shams and Assistant Director Health National Headquarters Islamabad Dr. Dania Hassan.

During three day workshop participants were equipped with comprehensive knowledge and skills on epidemic preparedness and response, surveillance and early warnings, infection prevention and control, contact tracing and isolation, community engagement and risk communication, and psychological first aid and mental health support. The Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society Sardar Shafique Ahmed Khan graced the concluding ceremony as Chief Guest. While addressing the ceremony Sardar Shafique Ahmed Khan congratulated the participants on successfully completing the workshop. The Chairman PRCS AJK while applauding the facilitating and technical team said that, this workshop has been a resounding success, and I am grateful to Dr. Asfar U Shams and Dr. Dania Hassan for sharing their expertise and insights.

“I appreciate the active participation of our volunteers, who have made this workshop a productive and engaging experience. As we conclude this workshop, I hope that each one of you to carry the knowledge and skills acquired here back to your respective districts and communities. Let us work together to build a resilient and healthy society where we can respond to epidemics and emergencies with confidence and compassion”, he added. The Chairman also applauded the dedication and hard work of volunteers and said that we need to work together as one team, to make a difference in the lives of those we serve.

“Pakistan Red Crescent Society AJK State Branch will continue to support and empower volunteers, as we strive to create a safer and healthier future for all”, said Sardar Shafique Ahmed Khan.