Interfaith harmony conference held at church

An interfaith harmony conference was held at the New Apostolic Church in Yohana Abad here on Saturday, which was organised by Reverend Ephraim Roshan and Bishop Khadim Bhutto.

Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora participated as the chief guest, while the chairman of the All Sects Ulema Board, Maulana Asim Makhdoom, Allama Syed Ayaz Zaheer Hashmi, Allama Zubair Abid, and various religious leaders from across Pakistan also attended.

The purpose of the conference was to promote a culture of peace and tolerance among religious leaders. In his address, Ramesh Arora emphasised that such conferences were need of the hour to foster peace and brotherhood in society, as promoting interfaith harmony is essential for establishing a peaceful society.

The provincial minister stated that everyone must strive for tolerance and peace, and engaging the younger generation could ease the path to peace. He further added that the youth must play an active role in promoting interfaith harmony and that all parties must foster unity and solidarity within their ranks to combat religious extremism and enhance interfaith harmony.