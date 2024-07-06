Governor KP distributes degrees, medals among graduates of University of Swat

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday attended the third convocation of the University of Swat as a special guest and distributed degrees among 152 graduates from various disciplines, including 58 outstanding students who were awarded gold medals for their academic achievements.

The Governor inaugurated a tree plantation drive in the University’s green campus to promote environmental sustainability. The event was attended by Vice Chancellor Dr. Hassan Sher, political figures including Najmuddin Khan, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Dr. Haider Ali Khan, Sajid Hussain Turi, along with students, parents and faculty members. Addressing the gathering, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi praised the academic accomplishments of the students and emphasized the unique position of the University of Swat in fostering education and peace.