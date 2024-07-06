CM Sindh lauds Gambat Institute for achievement in Cardiac Services

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed his appreciation to the Gambat Institute team for successfully performing the first-ever Hybrid Coronary Revascularization procedure on a patient with Three Vessel Coronary Artery Disease on July 23.

The procedure involved Simultaneous Hybrid Coronary Revascularization with LIMA to LAD graft and Stenting of Left Circumflex Coronary Artery.

Dr. Rahim Bux Bhatti, the head of Gambat Institute, informed the CM that the patient was stable and recovering well. The CM congratulated Director Gambat Institute Dr. Rahim Bux Bhatti and the cardiac surgeons Prof. Mudassir Iqbal Dar, Dr. Hosh Muhammad, and Dr. Muhammad Farhan Khan for this significant achievement in healthcare for the people of Sindh.