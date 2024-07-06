Gangster with Rs3 mln head money killed in katcha joint operation

A notorious gangster with three million rupees head money was killed in joint of Rangers and Police in katcha area A spokesman of Sindh Rangers said on Saturday that, bandit Imdad Bhayo was leading a notorious dacoit gang and involved in scores of crimes. The slain accused was also involved in kidnapping of three traders and five bank employees. The spokesman said that an exchange of fire took place between the law enforcement agencies and Bhayo bandits’ gang during a raid in which Imdad Bhayo was killed. Slain bandit was involved in murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery and other crimes, the Rangers statement said. The spokesman said that police and Rangers’ operation has been underway to arrest other members of the Bhayo gang.