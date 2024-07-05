Pakistan on alert over potential flash flood,landslide warning

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday issued a warning regarding potential flash floods in mountainous streams and urban flooding in Islamabad and northern areas of the country. The department reported potential flash flooding in the streams of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, and Abbottabad. Similar risks extend to Dir, Swat, Kashmir, and Dera Ghazi Khan. Urban areas, including Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Narowal, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Peshawar, face the risk of flooding. The department also highlighted the danger of landslides in the mountainous regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), Murree, Galyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B). Rainfall is expected across K-P, the Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper and central Punjab, northeastern Balochistan, and Kashmir. G-B and southern Punjab may also experience strong winds and thunderstorms alongside rain. Authorities have advised residents in the affected regions to take precautionary measures and remain vigilant against possible flooding and landslides.