Rupee gains 12 paisa against dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee appreciated by 12 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 278.37 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.49. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, were Rs 277.75 and Rs 280.50 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 60 paisa to close at Rs 301.43 against the last day’s closing of Rs 300.83, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.73, whereas an increase of 52 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 355.72 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 355.20. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 04 paisa and 03 paisa to close at Rs 75.78 and RS 74.20 respectively.