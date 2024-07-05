Gold rates up by Rs 1,100 per tola to Rs 244,400

The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.1,100 and was sold at Rs.244,400 on Friday against its sale at Rs.243,300 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.944 to Rs.209,534 from Rs. 208,590 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.192,072 from Rs. 191,207, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,850 and Rs.2,443.41 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $9 to $2,364 from $2,3355, the Association reported.