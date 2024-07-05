PCB announces 2024-25 home season

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the details of men’s 2024-25 home international cricket season.

The national team will compete in three Test series and participate in the first ODI tri-series in 21 years in the lead up to the eight-team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on home turf, said a press release issued here Friday.

In the curtain-raiser series of the 2024-25 home international season, Bangladesh will play two Tests in Rawalpindi (August 21-25) and Karachi (August 30-September 3). The international season will culminate with the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, proposed for 9 March.

In between, Pakistan will host England for three Tests in Multan (October 7-11), Karachi (October 15-19) and Rawalpindi (October 24-28), and the West Indies will visit for two Tests in Karachi (January 16-20) and Multan (January 24-28). Additionally, New Zealand and South Africa will participate in an ODI tri-series in Multan from February 8-14.

Bangladesh last played a Test in Pakistan in February 2020, while England swept the three-Test series in December 2022. The 2025 series will also mark the West Indies’ first Test tour to Pakistan since November 2006 when Brian Lara captained the side against Inzamam-ul-Haq men. Pakistan last hosted the West Indies for a Test series in October 2016 in the United Arab Emirates.

Apart from the home international fixtures, the men’s team will tour Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa from November 4 to January 7, playing two Tests, nine ODIs and nine T20Is. In the period from August 2024 to March 2025, the Pakistan men’s cricket team will play nine Tests, nine T20Is and, at least, 14 ODIs. The number of ODIs may increase based on their performance in the ODI tri-series and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Alongside international cricket, the PCB will be involved in planning and delivering an expanded and more competitive PCB Domestic Cricket Season 2024-25, as well as women’s domestic and international cricket events and competitions. The HBL Pakistan Super League 2025 is also being planned for April/May 2025.

The nine Tests against Bangladesh, England, South Africa and the West Indies will be part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25. To date, Pakistan has played five Tests in two series against Sri Lanka and Australia, winning two and losing three. This has placed them in fifth position on the points table with 22 points. India leads the table with 74 points after three series, followed by Australia (90 points from four series), New Zealand (36 points from three series), and Sri Lanka (24 points from two series).

With each of the top nine Test-playing nations scheduled to play six series (three home and three away) in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle, strong performances in the upcoming four series could put Pakistan in contention for a place in the final, scheduled for Lord’s in June 2025.

Karachi, Multan and Rawalpindi will share the seven Tests and four ODIs between them. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium is currently undergoing redesign and redevelopment work as part of preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, but is expected to be ready to stage most of the high-profile matches from February 19 to March 9. The ICC will announce further details of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in due course.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said, “It was critically important for us to finalize, lock and announce our 2024-25 home international cricket season now. This ensures that both the men’s cricket team managements and the PCB event staff have sufficient time to prepare, plan and deliver these series to our very high expectations and standards, showcasing Pakistan as an outstanding cricket nation and the PCB as a thoroughly professional organization.

“By announcing the complete schedule of home international matches, we are also inviting and encouraging our passionate local and traveling cricket supporters to plan their holidays. They will not only be entertained with some exciting and intense cricket, but also have the opportunity to explore this beautiful country, which has so much to offer.

“These series are a vital part of our strategy to strengthen Pakistan’s position in international cricket and ensure long-term sustainability for the sport in our country. Through the 2024-25 home international cricket season, the PCB aims to promote, grow and develop the game by attracting new fans and audiences. This is also an excellent opportunity to commercially leverage the series and maximize revenue generation, which will be reinvested into player welfare, infrastructure development and enhancing the profile of our domestic and women’s cricket.

“The visits by five top cricket playing nations in the lead-up to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, followed by seven countries participating in the event proper over the next eight months, also highlight Pakistan’s standing and stature in international cricket. We deeply value the participation of these teams and players, who will bring immense talent and competitive spirit to our fields.”

Bangladesh Cricket Board Chief Executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said, “We thank the PCB for confirming the schedule for Bangladesh’s tour of Pakistan for the ICC World Test Championship matches. The series presents a significant test for us, but it is also a chance to showcase our progress in this format.”

Bangladesh men’s cricket team captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said, “As a team we are looking forward to returning to Pakistan for the ICC World Test Championship.”

“Playing in Pakistan is always a challenging but an exciting prospect, and we will have to be at our very best to compete against a formidable home side in their backyard.”

England and Wales Cricket Board Chief Executive Richard Gould said, “We’re really excited to be returning to Pakistan for this three-match men’s Test tour in October.”

“Our last men’s Test tour of Pakistan produced some memorable matches and I’m sure fans can look forward to more exciting cricket across this forthcoming series.”

Cricket West Indies Chief Executive Johnny Grave said, “We are pleased to be visiting Pakistan next January for the final Test Series in the current cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.

“Whilst we have toured Pakistan many times in recent years, it will have been almost two decades since we last played Test cricket there. The 2006 series also had Tests in both Karachi and Multan, and we look forward to returning for a competitive series against another proud Test cricketing nation.”