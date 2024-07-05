Rising stars Gakpo, Guler lead charge as Netherlands battle Turkey for Euros semis

Cody Gakpo and Arda Guler endured frustrating seasons but both have established themselves as their teams’ vital players as the Netherlands face Turkey in a Euro 2024 quarter-final clash on Saturday in Berlin.

Netherlands won the competition for the first and only time in 1988, with Ronald Koeman, Ruud Gullit, Frank Rijkaard and Marco van Basten among a talented squad. The current roster is less illustrious but Liverpool left winger Gakpo, 25, is successfully staking his claim to be their leading light, with three goals this summer.

“Gakpo is our star,” former Netherlands international Pierre van Hooijdonk said on Dutch channel NOS.

Overshadowed by Mohamed Salah at Anfield, where he has played inconsistently, Gakpo has burst into life in Germany as a constant threat coming in off the left.

Half of the forward’s 12 goals for his country have come at major tournaments, with three at the World Cup two years ago.

With another he will match compatriots and former stars Ruud van Nistelrooy and Arjen Robben on seven.

“He is a great player who is solid on the ball… and super important for us,” said Koeman after the 3-0 last 16 win over Romania, in which Gakpo scored and also brilliantly teed up Donyell Malen.

“He is one of the players with extra qualities and fortunately he makes the difference at moments like this.”

In Gakpo’s way is Turkey goalkeeper Mert Gunok, whose sensational last-minute save to claw out Christoph Baumgartner’s header was compared to Gordon Banks denying Pele at the 1970 World Cup.

At the other end, Real Madrid attacker Guler is Turkey’s main weapon.

After months of injury problems and struggling to earn a chance in the Spanish capital, Guler burst into life in the final weeks of the season.

With the Spanish title won, Carlo Ancelotti let Guler loose and he blossomed at the perfect time to take the creative controls for Turkey this summer. The 19-year-old scored a stunning effort against Georgia in Turkey’s thrilling opening win and created both of his team’s goals against Austria in the 2-1 last 16 win with set pieces.

“He put in a great performance and he ran like he’s never done before in his career, and I’m proud of that too,” said Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella.

It is only the fourth time Turkey have reached the quarter-finals of a major tournament and the first since 2008. They are boosted by the return of captain Hakan Calhanoglu and defender Samet Akaydin from suspension.

In the stands at the vast Olympiastadion Turkey have the advantage, despite Oranje fans taking over every city they have visited in their vibrant shirts.

“It will be an away match,” Netherlands defender Daley Blind warned his team-mates on Thursday, with around three million Turks living in Germany, many supporting their team fervently.

They may not be able to watch their last 16 hero Merih Demiral who is under UEFA investigation for an alleged ultra-nationalist salute during his country’s triumph against Austria. The defender scored both of Turkey’s goals but while celebrating the second he made a gesture associated with a far-right extremist group known as the Grey Wolves. A Demiral ban would be a signficant blow for Montella’s side, already missing the suspended Orkun Kokcu and Ismail Yuksek — by contrast the Netherlands have their full complement available.

Koeman helped his team recover after their 3-2 defeat by Austria in the final group game, which the coach labelled “appalling” and meant they only progressed as one of the best third-place finishers. Gakpo and Malen’s goals dispatched Romania and Koeman, who captained the side to glory 36 years ago, is hoping the Dutch have now found their feet.

“This is the level — if we dip, we don’t reach the final,” said the former Barcelona coach bluntly. Gakpo is hoping for further improvement still. “We are not yet where we want to be,” remarked the winger.