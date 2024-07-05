France take on Portugal, Germany face Spain in gripping Euro 2024 quarter-finals

Germany is going head-to-head with Spain in the first of two quarter-final matches at Euro 2024 on Friday, with France set to take on Portugal in the late match. On Saturday, England will face Switzerland while Turkey square off against the Netherlands.

Hosts Germany take on Spain in the first of two blockbuster quarter-final ties at Euro 2024 on Friday, with Kylian Mbappe’s France up against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in the late match. Germany and Spain clash in Stuttgart at 1600 GMT with the host nation putting their hopes on the line against probably the best-performing side at the tournament thus far.

Spain, with the thrilling duo of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams on the wings, have reached the quarter-finals with four wins in as many games, nine goals scored and just one conceded. Germany, meanwhile, have also impressed on their run to the last eight, with Jamal Musiala outstanding in attack and Toni Kroos pulling the strings in midfield as he prepares to retire after the competition. The match, a repeat of the Euro 2008 final won 1-0 by Spain in Vienna, therefore promises to be a thriller. “My focus is less on Yamal, more on Jamal,” Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said Thursday as he compared the two opposing stars and indicated that his team planned to take the game to the Spanish.

“We can do something in attack ourselves. We want to attack and make life difficult for them.” The match would have been a fitting final given both teams’ current form and their historical standing – the nations are the most successful in the history of the European Championship with three titles each. They also met in the group stage at the 2022 World Cup, playing out a 1-1 draw that contributed to Germany being eliminated in the first round. “Three wins away from immortality” was the headline in Thursday’s edition of Kicker, the popular German football magazine, yet the host nation’s dream of winning the trophy in Berlin on July 14 could also end here.