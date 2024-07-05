Pakistan Women Cricket squad, Shaheens to train from July 8

Pakistan women’s cricket team and Pakistan Shaheens will begin preparations for their respective assignments by training and practice sessions in Karachi from 6 and 8 July, respectively.

Shaheens will depart for Darwin, Australia on 14 July to face Bangladesh ‘A’ in two four-day matches. On the tour, Shaheens will also feature in two one-day matches and will take part in a nine-team T20 tournament, which will be played from 19 July to 18 August.

Pakistan women’s team will travel to Sri Lanka on 16 July to feature in ACC Women’s Asia Cup, which commences from 19 July, according to a PCB communique on Friday.