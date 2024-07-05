‘Coke Studio’ Season 15 closes with ‘Mehman’

Coke Studio Season 15 comes to a closewith the release of its eleventh and final song, “Mehman,”featuring the powerful vocals of the celebrated Zebunnisa (Zeb)Bangash, the prodigious Noorima Rehan alongside the uniquely talented Nizam ud Din Torwali.

“Mehman,” which translates to “guest,” is a multi-artistcollaboration that speaks to the idea of hospitality, not just on Earth but also from a higher, more divine plane. The song speaks to those seeking answers and guidance from the sublime and its abundant wisdom.

Curated by Xulfi with Music Produced by Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi, directed by Awais Gohar with art direction from Hashim Ali, the music video for “Mehman” takes viewers on a visual journey through a world as lush and pristine as the Garden of Eden, juxtaposed with moss-covered stone ruins.

Nizam ud Din Torwali, hailing from Taip Se Ban, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, opens Mehman’s first segment in Torwali, an ancient language unique to his community, of an estimated one hundred and fifty thousand people. His tone is uncommonly captivating as his heartfelt verse serenades the turquoise sky.

Zeb Bangash, as a kind and connected spirit, responds to Nizam udDin Torwali’s pleas with gentle yet firm wisdom. Her words, “Tera ehsas hai, teri yaad nahin | Iss ghata ki tarah mehman hoon | Tera samaan nahin” (I feel you, even as memory fades | Like this breeze, I am but a visitor | Not your burden), offer reassurance and guidance, reminding him and indeed all lost listeners, to follow their true North; reminding all that the world is merely a reflection of the stars above.

Noorima Rehan’s verses follow, to bridge and connect Nizam udDin Torwali’s and Zeb Bangash; “Beete hoye ansuon ki yaaryaansamo ke | Ajab kahanyon ki mein humrah”, (Embracing the friendship that outlives the tears | I join a fellowship of travelerscarrying tall tales.)

As the song progresses, Zeb Bangash’s soothing vocals, harmonized with Xulfi’s composition, offer a message of hope. “Chahaton ke bhi rastay kayi | Chun lo koi,” (The paths to Love are numerous | Choose any which one), she sings, reminding listeners that the paths to love are numerous and it is up to us to choose which to take.

The song ends as beast and bird symbolically return to Eden – an eternal spring that awaits those who travel life’s path without regret or reservation.

About Nizam ud Din Torwali: Hailing from the remote village of Taip Se Ban, Nizam ud Din Torwali brings the soul of his unique culture to Coke Studio. A repository of uniquely cross-cultural traditions and a distinctive way of life, Taip Se Banglistens like a half-hidden gem amidst the mountains of Swat District, home to the ancient Gandhara Civilisation. Nizam udDin Torwali’s voice is a sublime reflection of its very ethnicity and soul.

About Noorima Rehan: A young prodigy from the village ofGhulkin, Gojal Hunza, Noorima embodies the heavenly, serenelandscape of her homeland. Her songs speak lovingly of the Wakhi tradition, a magical cultural legacy bequeathed by Hunza to the world beyond. She is also a professional ice hockeyplayer, yet it is music where her soul finds true expression. Her voice is a mystical blend of traditional Ghulkin soul and contemporary Pakistani pop.

About Zebunnisa Bangash: A celebrated singer-songwriterhailing from Lahore, Punjab, known affectionately as Zeb, her family hails from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Zeb’s musical scope is easily attributed to her linguistic prowess and eclectic soulfulness; for blending the contemporary with the traditional flawlessly. A seasoned Coke Studio artist with a versatile repertoire, Zeb Bangash is known for her ability to blend contemporary and traditional music seamlessly. Her fluency in multiple languages reflects her belief in the unifying power of music.