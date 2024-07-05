Monsoon rains lash central Punjab cities

Different parts of the country, especially Punjab, received monsoon showers early Friday morning, which turned the weather pleasant and provided temporary relief to the people from hot and sultry weather.

It also rained in South Waziristan, which brought smiles on the faces of heat-stricken people.

Murree, a hill station in the north of Punjab, and extremely popular with tourists, also received rain.

Drizzle turns weather pleasant in Lahore, Phalia Drizzle, accompanied by a cool breeze, in Lahore and Phalia rid the people of heat and humidity.

Dark clouds hovering over the cities enhanced the beauty of the weather.

Narowal receives light to moderate rain

Narowal and surrounding areas received light to moderate rain that turned the weather extremely pleasant.

Heavy rain lashes Hafizabad, surrounding areas

Hafizabad and its suburbs received downpour, which while on one hand provided respite to the people from suffocating heat but also resulted in the inundation of low-lying areas.

As soon as the rain started, the entire city was left without power as several feeders were tripped.

Thunderstorm pounds Nankana Sahib

Torrential rain and strong winds lashed Nankana Sahib and its outskirts, flooding low-lying areas and also resulting in a power breakdown.

It rains cats and dogs in Manawala

Heavy rain was also reported from Manawala and adjoining areas, which on one hand brought down the temperature, also resulted in the suspension of the power supply to the city.

Heavy rain lashes Sargodha

Sargodha, which was in the grip of intense heat and humidity for the last several days, at last received monsoon showers that made people ecstatic. Strong winds accompanying the rain further brought down the temperature.

Jarranwala, suburbs receive downpour

Several feeders were tripped as Jarranwala and its surrounding areas were lashed by torrential rain, which brought relief to the people from suffocating weather.

Power supply suspended after rain in Gojra

The supply of electricity to different localities of Gojra was suspended after heavy rain and strong winds pounded the city.

Thunderstorm lashes Lalian

Strong winds and showers resulted in a power breakdown in Lalian and the areas surrounding it. Similarly, Okara, Shergarh, Nowshera Virkan and Renal Khurd also received heavy rain, which came as a pleasant surprise for the people.

Urban flooding predicted for Lahore, other Punjab cities

The Met Office, on the other hand, forecast urban flooding in Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Narowal and Rawalpindi.