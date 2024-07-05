Yasmin Rashid requests judiciary to take notice of injustices

Senior PTI leader and former provincial minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has called on the higher judiciary to take notice of the injustices being inflicted on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Outside the Anti-Terrorism Court on Friday, Dr. Yasmin Rashid handed a memorandum to journalists, demanding the judiciary’s intervention.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid stated that democracy is being strangled, and people’s voices are being silenced. She urged the judiciary to review and stop this oppression, warning that such injustices would ruin Pakistan. “You cannot remove the love for Imran Khan from people’s hearts through oppression and coercion,” she asserted.

She mentioned that the suffering endured by PTI workers is unprecedented in history. On February 8, people came out and showed the world that Imran Khan is their leader. PTI stands, and will continue to stand, with Imran Khan’s slogan of real freedom.

The former provincial minister criticized the Form 47 government, saying its actions against democracy would harm not just PTI but all political parties. She emphasized that history shows that injustice towards others will eventually come back to haunt the perpetrators. “Peaceful protest is the beauty of democracy, and you cannot stop this protest,” she added. She further stated that the budget imposed by the IMF is being forcefully accepted by the people, but the Form 47 government is not acceptable to Pakistan’s citizens. She demanded the return of the stolen mandate so that the rightful government can take control of the country.