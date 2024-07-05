Shabbir Shah eulogizes Shaheed Burhan Wani on martyrdom anniversary

Illegally detained senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and chairman of the Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, has paid glowing tributes to Shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani and his associates on their martyrdom anniversary, to be observed on July 8. According to Kashmir Media Service, popular youth leader Burhan Wani, along with two other associates, was martyred by Indian troops during a fake encounter in Kokernag area of Islamabad district on July 8, 2016. In a message from Tihar jail, Shabbir Ahmed Shah praised the supreme sacrifices of the martyred commander and his colleagues, who were killed while fighting occupation forces. “Their unparalleled sacrifices for the freedom movement will serve as a beacon to illuminate our pathway to freedom,” Shah stated. Reiterating the Kashmiris’ pledge to uphold the martyrs’ mission, Shabbir Shah urged the Kashmiri masses to observe the martyred commander’s anniversary with renewed commitment to continue the ongoing freedom struggle until achieving the cherished goal of freedom from Indian illegal occupation. Terming Shaheed Burhan Wani as an icon of resistance, the jailed Hurriyat leader said, “Shaheed Burhan Wani left behind a proud legacy that will continue to inspire Kashmir’s incoming generations. The way he rejuvenated the freedom movement in his short life will serve as an inspiration for future generations.” He commended the Wani family for their courage and commitment to the freedom cause.