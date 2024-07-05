CM Sindh keen to launch Keenjhar expansion plan to store water for Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah during a meeting with a World Bank delegation led by its Country Director Najy Benhaaine, discussed the need to increase the storage capacity of Keenjhar Lake to manage the ever-increasing water demand of Karachi.

According to the CM, Keenjhar Lake is crucial for providing drinking water to Karachi and its surrounding areas. The proposed project includes improving the KB Feeder Lower Canal System, extending Keenjhar Lake, and developing social and environmental plans.

The World Bank has expressed support for the project, which is estimated to cost around $300 million. Additionally, the Pre-feasibility of modernisation of right bank canals of Sukkur Barrage was carried out under the Sindh Water Sector Improvement Project (WSIP), and detailed feasibility would be carried out under the ongoing Sindh Water and Agriculture Transformation Project (SWAT) at an estimated cost of $200 million. Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro briefed the meeting about the Keenjhar Lake expansion and KB Feeder improvement projects.

The CM and World Bank team discussed a 10-year engagement strategy called Country Partnership Framework (CPF) 2025-34 to achieve five different goals. The goals include reduced child stunting, reduced learning poverty, more resilience to climate change, decarbonization of the economy and more inclusive job opportunities. The objective of initiating Reduced Child Stunting is to improve access to basic health, diversified nutrition and family planning services. The other objective is to improve access to clean water, sanitation services and hygiene.

Reduced learning poverty: Under this project access to quality schools and foundational learning would be improved.

Minister Education Sardar Shah said that the education dept was working to increase equitable access to quality early childhood education (ECE), and primary and secondary education to promote social cohesion and to provide greater opportunities for learning, participation and 21st-century skills to marginalized groups, particularly girls and women. The CM said that education dept was also working to improve the quality of learning outcomes by strengthening the teaching/learning process through innovations. Resilience to climate change: Under the plan the agriculture sector would be made more resilient to water scarcity and drought. The project would also increase resilience to floods and disasters.