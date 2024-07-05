Some individuals among us still support dictatorship, claims Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has asserted that some individuals among them were advocates of dictatorship.

He shared his remarks about the July 5 incident when prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s government was overthrown by a second military coup.

Bilawal stated, today was the day when a dictator overthrew the government of an elected PM Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto as a result, the country had paid a heavy price.

He claimed that black day led to crises like terrorism, extremism, Kalashnikov and drug culture. “We are still facing the challenges today created by that black day,” he added.

Former foreign minister disclosed that some individuals were still in favour of dictatorship despite facing its countless repercussions.

Bilawal quoted the oppression of democrats during the Gen Zia era, democrats, liberals and patriots were oppressed and faced imprisonment, flogging, exile and executions.

The PPP chairman lauded the spirit of the nation for democracy, stating, Pakistanis remained determined and brave despite political revenge, dictatorship and terrorism against them.

Commending the struggles of PPP political workers, Bilawal said, ‘jiyalas’ (PPP supporters) stayed consistent, determined and strived for democracy.

He attributed the prevalence of democracy across the country due to sacrifices made by PPP workers and supporters.

It’s a day to acknowledge the struggles of people who faced oppression for the supremacy of democracy, Bilawal insisted. He stressed that let’s pledge for the revival of the values that Shaheed Zulfiqar Bhutto and other people struggled for.